BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm fire in Oildale damaged one home, spread to nearly a dozen properties and threatened others Monday afternoon, according to the Kern County Fire Department.

According to Capt. Andrew Freeborn of KCFD, firefighters were dispatched to a burning home in the 100 block of Harris Drive at approximately 1:36 p.m. Upon arriving, firefighters encountered a wind driven fire spreading across multiple structures, including one home and various outbuildings, fences and personal belongings. Freeborn said the fire was also threatening many other homes.

Freeborn said an aggressive attack was made on the fire from different directions and properties. The fire was knocked down within approximately 20 minutes after firefighters arrived, he said.

No injuries were reported on scene by civilians or firefighters, according to Freeborn. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.