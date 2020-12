BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new documentary series focusing on the homelessness crisis in California will debut nationwide on Friday. In it's four 15-minute episodes, "The Way Home" takes a human-centered look at homelessness in California and possible solutions to get those people back on their feet.

"We hope that this series gives folks the chance to look into these people's eyes and see a bit of themselves in each of these individuals," said director and producer Don Hardy. "Our goal is to show that they're not very different from us, that they did have those jobs, rents, and families before life circumstances happened."