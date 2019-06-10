Rescuers searching for Los Angeles man in Isabella Lake

Rescue groups are currently looking for a man believed to be in Isabella Lake.

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, KCSO received a call about a missing boater.

According to KCSO, a 36-year-old-man from Los Angeles jumped from his boat to swim to shore. He did not arrive ashore of the French Gulf Marina.

Deputies and Search and Rescue did an extensive search but discontinued the search when it became dark outside.

Bakersfield Search and Rescue, Kern Valley Search and Rescue, and a dive team are all assisting with search efforts Monday morning.