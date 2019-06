KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Rescuers are searching the Kern River for an 11-year-old girl who went missing Saturday morning.

The girl went into the river without a life jacket, according to Kern County Search & Rescue. The search is taking place around the Granite Launch area and is expected to move downstream if she is not found.

On June 16, two teens, ages 15 and 19, went missing after entering the Kern River near the Keyesville South area. They have not been found.