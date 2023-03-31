BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Emergency crews are responding to a vehicle, that has at least one person inside, in the Kern River Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The vehicle is about 80 percent submerged in the water, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. Rescue teams are responding to the incident.

It is not immediately clear where the vehicle is but it was reported on Highway 178.

CHP is reporting there will be a hard closure on Highway 178 at both ends of the canyon.

This is a developing story.