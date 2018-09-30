Republican women held a street rally in Kavanaugh's name

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California Federation of Republican women held a rally Saturday at the group's annual conference at the downtown Bakersfield Marriott Hotel.

The message portrayed at the event: 'Confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.'

Participants say they believe Judge Kavanaugh has not been treated fairly, and for them, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's allegation, that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high schoolers in Maryland, does not add up.

"I don't believe she's credible. I've already seen the whole entire day of her testimony, and there are too many wholes. I don't believe her at all. I think all men need to be scared after this, scared to even look at a women, let alone even put your hand on your wife's back. This is ridiculous. this is a sham, " says Susan Adams, a Kavanaugh supporter.

Kavanaugh has denied the allegations.

Saturday morning, President Trump said the FBI has quote "Free Rein" to investigate Kavanaugh.



