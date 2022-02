BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Central Valley Reptile Expo is taking place this weekend at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

The expo is the first one in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors can check out and maybe even buy a new lizard or snake, or participate in one of the workshops, listen to guest speakers and other educational presentations.

The expo takes place at the Kern County Fairgrounds on Saturday, Feb. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.