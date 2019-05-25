Reps. TJ Cox, Raul Grijalva partake in water listening tour across valley

DELANO, Calif. - Congressman TJ Cox (D-Fresno), who represents California's 21st congressional district, made the rounds across the valley Friday with House Natural Resources Committee Chair Raul Grijalva (D-Tucson), as part of what the pair is calling a water listening tour.

The Congressional leaders visited the Richgrove Community Services District in Delano to meet with leaders helping to maintain the area's water supply. Representatives there said they need at least $3 million to help treat water wells to ensure clean water.

Cox and Grijalva each said the tour will help them better understand some water-related challenges facing the district, including infrastructure needs, water scarcity, and water contamination.

The hope for the future is to take what we're seeing and learning today, to translate that into real action, legislation, funding for things we need -- more storage, conservation, and provide clean fresh drinking water for our communities and industry," Rep. Cox said.

Rep. Grijalva shared a similar sentiment.

"Key to the discussion is the need for residents, people that work in the industry, and people that work in the region to be assured that their water is clean, reliable, and affordable," Grijalva said.

Grijalva and Cox also visited a number of water agencies in Bakersfield Friday morning. The tour will continue on Saturday, when both will visit Del Bosque Farms in Firebaugh to meet with agricultural leaders.