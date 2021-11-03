Report of aircraft crash in Shafter

This story is breaking news and will be updated.

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The pilot of the plane that went down in a fiery crash just northwest of Minter Field Airport was confirmed dead today by Kern County Fire Department.

At 11:50 a.m., a crop dusting aircraft took off from Shafter Airport headed northwest to New Cuyama, Calif., and crashed about a quarter mile from the Shafter Airport, according to Jonathan Hudson, GM of Shafter Airport District

The weather conditions at the time were partly cloudy and light fog, said Hudson.

The aircraft belonged to Inland Aviation, a local crop dusting company based at Shafter Airport, according to Hudson.

Kern County Fire Department (KCFD), Kern County PD Shafter PD, Environmental Health and an ambulance all responded to the scene. The fire was extinguished and the pilot was the only passenger on board.

KCFD found a small aircraft down and there was a possibility that an organic type of seed was on board.

The crash was reported on North Driver Road and East Lerdo Highway near Minter Field Airport.

The National Transportation and Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified.

KCSD will remain on scene.

At 11:55 a.m., there were reports of an aircraft crash on Fresno Avenue and Cherry Avenue, according to PulsePoint.

County Fire Department and Shafter Police are responding.