Reports: Inhumane conditions reported at Kingston Healthcare Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Just when you thought the troubles at Kingston Healthcare Center couldn’t get any worse, new state health inspections obtained by 17 News blast the facility for horrible living conditions for our county’s most vulnerable.



Kingston is the largest skilled nursing facility in Kern County with 184 beds.

Hundreds of pages of reports from the State Department of Health and Human Services highlight inhumane conditions at the facility.

The reports describe mice in patients’ rooms with droppings found in closets and even dresser drawers.

They also describe residents with yellow teeth and food in their mouth complaining they haven’t had their teeth brushed in a very long time.

Multiple reports say some residents went days and even weeks without showers, according to the documents. It also says a few residents had only two showers in a month.

Then during this past summer, the rooms were dangerously hot with temperatures in the 80s, according to reports. At one point last summer when Kingston’s air conditioning broke, some rooms reached 90 degrees.

Residents were reported to be dehydrated.

The report says a few residents did not have water available to drink. One resident is quoted in one of the reports saying, “I guess I’ll have to die here before I get taken to the hospital.”