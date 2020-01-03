Reports: [He] Forced his ex-girlfriend to have a miscarriage because he feared his family disowning him

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – New details revealed in the case of the man accused of forcing his ex-girlfriend to have a miscarriage.

According to these documents 23-year-old Jagmeet Sandhu forced his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint to have a miscarriage because he feared to impregnate a non-Indian woman would result in his family disowning him.

Sandhu maintained an 11-month intimate relationship with the woman who police reports say fell victim to his fear-driven attack.

Court documents reveal, this woman shared cultural differences with Sandhu. She told police she never was introduced to Sandhu’s family as his girlfriend. She added there was no domestic violence while they were together, but “there was a constant source of contention as she is aware that Sandhu comes from a traditional Punjabi/Indian family that does not approve of him dating anyone from outside his race or religion.”

When she became pregnant, the relationship began deteriorating. She told police, Sandhu immediately insisted she has an abortion.

Sandhu later told police his family had expressed disappointment and was “very upset” with him. They eventually broke up over the issue.

According to court documents, on December 10, three weeks after their break up, Sandhu entered her apartment while she slept, pointed a silver revolver at her and handed her unidentified white pills while saying, “take these pills or I’m going to kill you.”

She took the pills, hours later she learned her fetus had died. According to documents, she was 12 weeks pregnant.

“An unplanned pregnancy can cause a whole range of emotions and anxiety,” said Erin Rogers, executive director at the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center. “It’s a major life change.”

We talked to Erin Rogers at the Bakersfield pregnancy center about the case.

“While it is tragic, this is not the first situation like this that I have heard of nationally,” said Rogers.

She adds abortion pills are easily accessible on the internet.

“These medications are so easily obtained now that they can be given without the woman’s knowledge by someone who simply buys them off the internet,” said Rogers.

Un-prescribed and without medical supervision, the medication can be deadly.

“I would say to that woman and that man who is going through an unplanned pregnancy to take a deep breath and calls us.”

Sandhu has pleaded not guilty to assault with a firearm on a person, spousal abuse, burglary and making threats. he is next due in court Jan. 30.