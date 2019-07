Several witnesses reported seeing a fire at the McFarland Jail Sunday night.

It appears the flames broke out in the area of the Central Valley Modified Community Correctional Facility on Taylor Avenue.

17 News received multiple messages about the fire and viewers sent us video that appears to show flames coming from the same area where the jail is located.

Staff at the jail said they could not give us any information.

We have reached out to the CDCR for more information.