Report: Trump coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Donald J. Trump will visit Bakersfield next week, according to our sister station KSEE in Fresno.

KGET has not independently confirmed this report.

KSEE reports, sources from the California Republican Party and the 21st Congressional District say President Trump will be in Bakersfield Wednesday as part of a visit to the Central Valley where he will sign a bill into law.

It’s unclear what piece of legislation would be signed, KSEE reports.

President Trump is said to also make visits for events in Los Angeles, Phoenix and Las Vegas.

Details of the president’s schedule or a visit to the Central Valley have not been released or confirmed by the White House.

Trump has previously visited Bakersfield in 2016 as he campaigned for the presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence made a brief stop in Bakersfield in October 2017 for a fundraiser at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace. Most recently, Pence visited the Central Valley in July 2019 as he toured dairy farms pushing for the new North American trade deal.