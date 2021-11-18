Report shows CSUB among lowest student vaccination rates in Cal State system

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSU system requires all staff and students on campuses to be fully vaccinated, but a report from CalMatters shows enforcement varies across the system, with Cal State Bakersfield having one of the lowest student vaccination rates of the schools.

Data shows Cal State Stanislaus and CSUB have about 66 percent of their student bodies vaccinated, ranking the lowest in the CSU system.

The report also found several campuses’ student vaccination rates are higher than the county they’re located in, including CSUB. Kern County’s vaccination rate for fully vaccinated residents age 12 and older stands at 55.2 percent as of Tuesday, according to Kern County Public Health.

The study shows Cal State Long Beach was ranked the highest, with 97 percent of their student body vaccinated. Cal Maritime Academy and San Diego State University also have near-complete compliance, with vaccination rates at or above 95 percent.

As of Nov. 9, the majority of students studying in-person only at all 23 CSU campuses are vaccinated, according to CalMatters.

The report also found there was an uptick in students seeking religious exemption requests over medical exemption requests across all CSU campuses.

The team also got vaccination and exemption rates for students who are only in person on Cal State campuses this year, plus the exemptions requested. Across the 23 campuses, 18,695 students requested religious exemptions and 4,304 requested medical exemptions. That's a lot! pic.twitter.com/snE609Jlc7 — Sonali Kohli 🙆🏾 (@Sonali_Kohli) November 17, 2021

CalMatters had originally reported East Bay’s student body vaccination rate was 54 percent, but the data showed in-person students only. The report was updated to show East Bay has 90 percent of its student body vaccinated. CalMatters reporter Sonali Kohli tweeted the correct data graphs below.

ok so for those wondering why East Bay’s numbers were so low, it’s because they only provided vaccination data for in-person students, not for all students. We’ve now corrected the charts, here they are with the right data (90% of all CSU East Bay students are vaccinated): pic.twitter.com/JAx5IHpQZ7 — Sonali Kohli 🙆🏾 (@Sonali_Kohli) November 17, 2021

Data was collected from Oct. 18 through Nov. 15. CSUB’s data was collected the week of Oct. 18. CalMatters collected data from all CSUs except Sacramento State, who did not respond to their request.

