Report of man with sawed-off shotgun leads to discovery of illegally operating casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies who were called to an Oildale business to a report of a man armed with a sawed-off shotgun discovered an illegally operating casino, according to sheriff’s officials.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to 900 N. Chester Ave. to a report of a man who entered a business just north of the Long Branch Saloon saloon, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies learned that business was an illegally operating casino, sheriff’s officials said. The suspect was inside and refusing to allow patrons to leave. Deputies surrounded the casino.

After several attempts to contact people inside, three patrons left and said the man with the shotgun was still inside.

The man, later identified as Jorge Sandoval, 26, surrendered after a brief standoff, deputies said. A search warrant was served on the business and the shotgun and a single two-player electronic “fish game” was located inside.

The fish game and $694 were seized.

Sandoval was arrested on suspicion of crimes including false imrprisonment, possession of a short -barrelled shotgun and engaging in operation of an illegal casino.