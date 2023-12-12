BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rescue crews breathed a sigh of relief Tuesday after a person called 911 to report a body in a canal.

The situation turned out to be not so sinister, but still a little spooky.

Crews say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. near 24th Street and Golden State Avenue. When crews pulled the object from the water, they realized it wasn’t a body, but rather, a Halloween decoration — a fake skull covered in moss and dirt.

Some of the first responders could be seen cracking a smile and laughing before tearing down the yellow tape.