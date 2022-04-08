BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The more than 50-page report by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Office (KCSOS), finely combs thru and concludes there is substance to the allegations of possible fraud and mismanagement by the former president and current board member Palmer Moland.



The Fiscal Crisis and Management Assistance Team (FCMAT), a team that operates under KCSOS led the audit. The report says Moland got the Fairfax board to hire a law firm with the single goal of keeping secret a report critical of him where they found Moland got the board to repay him for campaign signs.

The report is very critical of Moland’s style of running board meetings where he didn’t permit discussion by board members with whom he disagreed and refused to allow public comment, saying Moland quote: “openly behaves as if the laws and regulations of the state do not apply to him.”



17 News reached out to Moland but instead, he provided a statement saying:

“I have been a past employee dedicated to always focusing on the health and well-being of students and families in the community…I hope more positive light is shed on this situation as a response from the district is drafted.”



The report was presented by KCSOS to the Fairfax School Board last night, Moland was present as he still is a board member.



KCSOS provided a statement to 17 News regarding the report:

“It is not our position to advocate for a specific outcome to any of the agencies to whom our office reported the audit findings, our office will of course cooperate if any of these entities take further action.”



Fairfax Superintendent Regina Green also provided a statement to 17 News, saying in part:

“It’s an ongoing investigation, the board is still reviewing the report. The report speaks for itself, being that the board is only five members, we can only discuss this in public space.”



The findings are going to be reviewed and discussed by board members on April 20th. In the event it is determined that fraud, misappropriation of funds, or other illegal fiscal practices may have occurred in a district, Moland could face criminal charges.

You can find a copy of the report here.