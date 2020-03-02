Report: Bakersfield workers see no significant wage increases in recent years

Workers in the Bakersfield area has experienced no significant wage increases in recent years, according to a new analysis from Cheap Car Insurance Quotes.

The company said earnings for full-time workers in the Bakersfield metropolitan area have been stagnant in the past five years when adjusted for inflation. The median earnings for full-time workers in 2018 was $41,441 while in 2015, it was $39,683.

Statewide, earnings increased 2.7 percent, with the median earnings for full-time workers rising from $47,767 in 2015 to $52,010 in 2018.

A ranking of metro areas across the country was determined using data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2015 and 2018 American Community Survey as well as the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2015 and 2018 Occupational Employment Survey.

Los Angeles and Bay Area were both included in the top 10 metro areas for fastest-growing wages.