Report: Bakersfield top city in U.S. for motorcyclists

Bakersfield is the top city in the country for motorcyclists, according to a new report by moving prep company Move.org.

Bakersfield was at the top of a list of the 10 best cities in the U.S. for motorcyclists to live. The study was based on weather, motorcycle laws, motorcycle registrations and other factors.

“With a temperate climate, few rainy days and comprehensive motorcycle laws, Bakersfield…tops our list of the best cities for motorcyclists,” the report says. “The city also offers a local Harley Davidson Outlet, several motorcycle repair shops, and even an apparel store called Bikersfield, making it a veritable utopia for avid motorcyclists.”

The only other Valley town to make the list was Fresno, which was in fifth place.

To determine the ranking, move.org looked at motorcycle registrations per 1,000 state residents, average hours of traffic congestion per commuter, average number of days per year with temperatures over 90 degrees or under 32 degrees, average number of days with more than 0.01 inches of rain and total number of motorcycle laws.

To see the full report, visit https://bit.ly/32CXoOk.