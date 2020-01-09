Report: Bakersfield one of the 20 most dangerous cities in U.S. for cyclists

Bakersfield is one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists in the nation, according to a new report.

The company carinsurance.org published a report ranking Bakersfield 11th out of the 20 deadliest cities for cyclists in the U.S. The ranking is based on annual bike fatalities compared with the total cyclist population of each city.

According to the report, Bakersfield has had nine bike fatalities in the past four years, with a total number of bike commuters at 768. The data comes from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau.

To see the full report, visit https://bit.ly/30dyMe8.