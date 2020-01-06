Report: Average one-bedroom rental price in Bakersfield area jumped nearly 16 percent over 2018

The price to rent a one-bedroom apartment in Bakersfield rose nearly 16 percent since this time last year, according to a new report from real estate company Zumper. 

The report shows that the current average rental price of a one-bedroom apartment is $810, a 15.7 percent increase from January 2018. For two-bedroom rentals, the average price is $930, over a 3 percent increase from last year. 

Fresno, on the other hand, has seen a price drop compared to last January. The average one-bedroom rental currently costs $950, a 5 percent reduction from 2018, the report shows. 

Two-bedroom rentals have gone up slightly, with a cost of $1,180. That’s a nearly 3 percent increase over 2018. 

Zumper analyzes rental data from more than one million listings across the U.S. for its report. The data is used to calculate a median rental price for the top 100 metro areas in the country.

