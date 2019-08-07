RePlanet, largest recycler in California, closes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California’s largest operator of recycling redemption centers, RePlanet, shut down Monday and laid off 750 employees.

At least five of Replanet’s kiosks were in Bakersfield.

The company cites increased costs and falling prices of recycled aluminum and plastics.

China, which has bought much of the United States’ recyclable material, has become stricter about what kinds of material it will accept.

Advocates are urging the state to reform how it subsidizes recycling centers to account for rising operating costs in the wake of continuously low aluminum and plastic prices.