BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorists should expect delays and closures Saturday at Columbus and Haley streets in northeast Bakersfield for repaving work.

The city of Bakersfield said there will be temporary closures at the intersection of Columbus and Haley Streets between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. on April 22.

The work on Haley Street may cause delays of up to 30 minutes and closures for as long as two hours. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and to use alternate routes to get to their destination.