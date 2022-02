BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Repaving of the Kern River Parkway multi-use path has been postponed to Thursday due to expected rainy weather, city officials said.

The final day of the repaving project had been scheduled for Tuesday.

The closure will begin around 7 a.m. and cover a 1.4-mile stretch of the path between Golden State Avenue and Highway 99, officials said. Work should finish the same day.