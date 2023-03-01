Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The time is always right to do what is right.”

That is what many believe is being weighed by the state of California’s Reparations Task Force. That task force is studying how the state might calculate financial compensation for reparations to California descendants of enslaved African Americans.

On the 17 News special “Reparations: Let’s Talk About It,” Mikhala Armstrong talks to Kern County residents about the legislation, and if approved, what it could change for Black Californians.

Watch “Reparations: Let’s Talk About It” Thursday, March 2, at 6 p.m. on KGET TV.

You can find out more about the task force at this link.