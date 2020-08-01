Repairs to continue into August on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue sinkhole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sinkhole that devoured a portion of the intersection at Chester Avenue and Brundage Lane in July is still being repaired by work crews, and work will continue into August.

The City of Bakersfield says the 8 foot by 12 foot sinkhole was caused by a corrosive sewer gases in a 39-inch concrete sewer pipe underneath the road. The sinkhole caused issues above ground for motorists on Saturday, July 18.

Public Works crews have installed a temporary sewer bypass to keep the sewage systems running as work continues to replace deteriorating sewer pipes, the damaged sewer pipe and seven deteriorated sewer manholes.

Bakersfield officials advise motorists to continue to avoid the area using alternate routes. The city says repair work is expected to be completed by Aug. 14.