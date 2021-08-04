Repair work on Trail of 100 Giants in Sequoia National Forest to begin next week

SPRINGVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Work to repair the asphalt on the Trail of 100 Giants in the Sequoia National Forest is set to begin next week.

The U.S. Forest Service said repair work will continue through September. To minimize impacts on public use, work will be completed in sections to allow large portions of the trail to remain open to visitors. The Trail of 100 Giants is located within the Long Meadow giant sequoia grove, one of the most southern groves where giant sequoias are found.

The grove contains approximately 125 giant sequoias greater than 10 feet in diameter and more than 700 giant sequoias less than 10 feet in diameter, according to the Forest Service. The largest tree in the grove has a diameter of 20 feet and is 220 feet in height.

The Forest Service said the grove covers 341 acres. It is estimated the age of the larger trees in the grove range between 500 and 1,500 years old.