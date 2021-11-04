Rep. Valadao requests oversight hearing over halt on water operations plan impacting Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rep. David Valadao last week requested a formal oversight hearing on what he called the Biden Administration’s “anti-science water grab.”

In 2020, the Trump Administration issued an updated set of biological opinions that frame the operations plan for water deliveries from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. That water goes to farms and cities to the south through the federal and state water projects.

The biological opinions inform regulators when those deliveries should be restricted, to protect endangered fish species.

The new rules were hailed as a step toward stabilizing water supplies for Central and Southern California. Earlier this month the Biden Administration essentially put that new operations plan on hold, and called on federal regulators to revisit the issue.

Valada, along with California’s other GOP lawmakers in Congress, sent a formal request to Democratic leaders of several key House committtees that handle water issues, demanding the Biden Administration explain its actions.

Valadao and other lawmakers are awaiting a response.