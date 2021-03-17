Rep. McCarthy urges release of Trevor Reed from Russian custody

(KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy joined other Congressional leaders Wednesday to call for the release of a local man from Russian prison.

“It’s been nothing short of what I would call cruel,” McCarthy said. “That’s why we are united in a bipartisan, bicameral, to send a very clear message. We’ve co-sponsored this in the last congress, but we’re working with the Biden administration. Hopefully, the Russian government will see what is right here, bring him home to us, and to you.”

McCarthy spoke to the parents of Trevor Reed at a press conference. Reed, a former U.S. Marine, was sentenced last summer to nine years in a Russian prison. He was arrested just days before he was supposed to return to America.

During a night of heavy drinking celebrating the end of his visit, he was detained by two officers who set out to drive him to a police station.

Reed, seated in the back seat, is alleged to have jostled with the officers, causing their police van to swerve. Reed’s girlfriend says the van never swerved. Reed says he doesn’t remember that night.