Rep. McCarthy urges feds to keep Taft Correctional Institution open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is urging the Department of Justice and the Board of Prisons to keep the Taft Correctional Institution open which is scheduled to close at the end of January.
In a letter addressed to Attorney General William Barr and the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, McCarthy is asking the agencies stop actions leading to the prison’s closure.
McCarthy says staff at the Taft prison have not been given information on why the bureau of prisons decided to close the prison.
It was announced Tuesday, the prison would be closed. Staff at the prison said they were “blindsided” by the decision.
Taft Correctional Institution is a federal minimum-security prison and has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people.
McCarthy, through his office, issued a statement on the closure:
I am extremely concerned by the Federal Bureau of Prison’s recent announcement regarding the deactivation of the Taft Correctional Institution (TCI), as well as with the rapid schedule the Bureau has indicated it plans to remove inmates from this facility. No advance notice of the closure was provided to me, and the Bureau has so far refused to share detailed information regarding this decision and supporting materials, other than limited information included in the original deactivation notification. Given the serious impact that TCI’s closure would have on our community, until there is a better understanding of this determination, I have requested the Bureau and U.S. Department of Justice immediately suspend any activities related to removing inmates from this facility.Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) – Bakersfield