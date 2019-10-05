Rep. McCarthy urges feds to keep Taft Correctional Institution open

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is urging the Department of Justice and the Board of Prisons to keep the Taft Correctional Institution open which is scheduled to close at the end of January.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General William Barr and the director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons Dr. Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, McCarthy is asking the agencies stop actions leading to the prison’s closure.

McCarthy says staff at the Taft prison have not been given information on why the bureau of prisons decided to close the prison.

It was announced Tuesday, the prison would be closed. Staff at the prison said they were “blindsided” by the decision.

Taft Correctional Institution is a federal minimum-security prison and has a capacity of 2,500 inmates, employs 342 people.

McCarthy, through his office, issued a statement on the closure: