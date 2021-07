(KGET) — The Disneyland Resort is offering Californians a chance to visit the theme park at a lower rate this summer. For a limited time, California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $83 per person, per day by taking advantage of the special ticket offer.

You get the lower rate by purchasing three-day, one-park per day tickets starting at $249. If you want to upgrade to a park hopper option that will cost an additional $55. Each person will be allowed to purchase up to five tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID.