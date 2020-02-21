Rep. Kevin McCarthy introduces bill that would reopen Social Security to clergy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Clergy members will soon get the chance to have social security thanks to a new bill presented by Congressman Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy held a press conference Thursday with local pastors to talk about the Clergy Act. The act would create a two-year window where they can “opt-in” to paying into social security benefits.

Clergy can choose to be exempt from paying social security tax but McCarthy said many clergy do this when they’re young. McCarthy adds that as clergy grow older they may need the benefits.

“A community is stronger with a stronger clergy throughout it in all faiths, and this is one that will help all of them, and helps our social security at the same time, makes us stronger,” McCarthy said.

The act was introduced last week and must go through the ways and means committee before it can be taken to the house floor.