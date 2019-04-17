Rep. Kevin McCarthy continues tour of Argentina

Bakersfield Congressman Kevin McCarthy continued his tour of Argentina on Tuesday.

McCarthy is joined by other lawmakers as part of a delegation to speak with officials of the country.

In online posts, McCarthy says the crisis in Venezuela is a top priority of every meeting.

Under Nicolas Maduro, Venezuela has suffered from extreme civil unrest and serious shortages of vital resources.

Argentina is one of several Latin American countries calling for Maduro to step down and allow foreign aid into the country.

Congressman McCarthy says more steps on resolving the crisis will be announced in the coming days.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is documenting his trip on his Instagram page.