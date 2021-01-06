Rep. Kevin McCarthy addresses House of Representatives, calls siege ‘undemocratic and un-American’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KGET) — House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, addressed the House of Representatives on Wednesday night after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“Violence, destruction, and chaos we saw earlier was unacceptable, undemocratic, and un-American,” he said, adding that Wednesday “was the saddest day I ever had of serving as a member of this institution.”

Earlier in the day, a violent mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

The nation’s elected representatives scrambled to crouch under desks and donned gas marks, while police futilely tried to barricade the building, one of the most jarring scenes ever to unfold in a seat of American political power. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol, and Washington’s mayor instituted an evening curfew in an attempt to contain the violence.

“No one wins when this building and what it stands for are destroyed,” McCarthy said. “America and this institution are better than this,” he continued.

During his remarks, McCarthy also praised the capitol police as “the heroes among us” and called on members from both sides of the aisle to come together in unity, to which he received applause.

“We can disagree with one another, but not dislike each other…just because you have a personal opinion different than mine, you have a right to say it, but nobody has a right to become a mob. And we all should stand united in condemning the mob together.”