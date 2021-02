BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Income Property Association of Kern will hold a webinar for residential property owners and managers discussing developments in the response to COVID-19 and what they mean for the rental housing industry.

The event is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 17. Tickets are $10.00 and can be purchased here.

Space is limited, and early registration is encouraged. Those requesting a hardship allowance should email directors@ipaknet.org to be added to the guest list.