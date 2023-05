BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County residents who cannot live in their homes while repairing damages from the severe storms can apply for temporary rental assistance from FEMA.

If a FEMA inspector determines your primary home is unhabitable, two months of rental assistance may be awarded, according to organizers. The rental assistance includes money for a security deposit and essential utilities, such as electricity and water but not cable and internet.

