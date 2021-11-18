Rent relief available to landlords and tenants in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Landlords and tenants with past due rent are encouraged to apply for CityServe’s eviction relief program, which will be held at multiple locations through November.

“No one should lose their home because of the effects of the pandemic,” said Karl Hargestam, CityServe executive director.

The Eviction Prevention Starting Point program can offer landlords 100 percent of unpaid rent accrued between April 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, according to a news release.

Tenants can also receive 25 percent of past due rent accrued between those dates via a direct payment to their landlord, the release said. The release also stated renters can receive help paying future rent equal to 25 percent of their monthly amount and 100 percent of up to 12 months of unpaid or future utility bills.

November Dates & Locations:

CityView Church 3535 Union Ave Bakersfield, CA 93305 10am – 2pm Monday, Nov. 22

Life House 520 S Richmond Rd Ridgecrest, CA 93555 10am – 2pm Wednesday, Nov. 24

K.N.U.C.K.L.E. U.P.

Ministries

5301 Lake Isabella Blvd

Lake Isabella, CA 93240

10am – 2pm

Appointments can be made online. Walk-ins are welcome.

CityServe is a network of churches and community leaders based in Kern County. The Eviction Prevention Starting Point program is available through the CA COVID-19 Rent Relief program.