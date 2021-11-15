Renovations begin on Windsor Park playground

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Construction began Monday on the Windsor Park playground renovation project in southwest Bakersfield.

Windsor Park is one of the 12 city parks benefitting from a $4 rehabilitation project made possible by the Public Safety & Vital Services Measure, according to the City of Bakersfield. The city announced the renovations are expected to be completed before Christmas. The park will be closed until renovations have been completed.

Windsor Park is located off Windsor Park Drive and Cladham Common Drive, just south of Stockdale Highway and west of Old River Road.