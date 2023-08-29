BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Too good to be true — that’s how one student describes the new and improved Renegade Nexus Pantry, which ensures a better college experience for many students through food security.

“I think it enables them to stay and fulfill their studies. Like, that’s the main thing too, when we don’t have securities, whether it be food, housing, and all those other things, it can discourage us from actually attaining our goal,” said Johanna Guzman, Student Trustee for the Kern Community College District. “So, having this for our students, I believe ensures that they come everyday.”

Following its soft opening, the Nexus pantry helped 1500 students last week with things like food, cleaning and hygiene products and even clothing.

Every Monday, students get a refill of 12 points to use in the pantry — a nice surprise for student Cesar Ramirez.

“I wasn’t expecting it to be honest, my coach is the one that told me about it,” said Ramirez, student and athlete at Bakersfield College. “When I first came I was like, ‘There’s no way that this is real. All this for free?'”

Ramirez says this is especially helpful being a soccer player, as he and his team members need to replenish.

“There’s chicken bowls, and stuff like that. So, we use it to the fullest. So, that’s protein, we need a lot of protein, a lot of electrolytes, just to hydrate, and there’s a lot of stuff in here that helps us with that, so we use it every single day,” said Ramirez.

The Nexus pantry is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The pantry wouldn’t be possible without the donations of local collaborators. If you want to donate to the pantry, call the Office of Student Life at 661-395-4355.