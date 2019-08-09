Renegade Food Pantry feeds students’ minds and stomachs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After a long day of classes that feed her mind, Jacqueline Gutierrez knows she can always head to the Bakersfield College Renegade Food Pantry to feed her stomach.

“I don’t really always have the money to go to our food court and buy the food,” said Gutierrez, who is entering her second year at BC.

The food pantry is open to any student enrolled at Bakersfield College. On an average day during the school year, 200-300 students take advantage of the pantry.

Administrators hope the pantry eases financial burdens.

“We need to make sure that you’re here and your first goal is to make sure that you’re academically sound,” said Director of Student Life Nicky Damania.

Students can pick up fresh food, non-perishables, drinks, toiletries and even clothing. Some use the pantry to feed their families.

“We have to cool a lot for me and the rest of my family, and we don’t really have enough to buy for all of us, so it’s really helpful,” said Gutierrez.

The pantry receives some funding from the California Community College Chancellor’s Office, but relies primarily on community contributions.

If you are interested in donating, contact Dr. Damania at nicky.damania@bakersfieldcollege.edu