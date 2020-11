BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — As many stores and places will be closed on Thanksgiving, it’s a good time to remember that U.S. Post Offices will also be closed for the holiday.

There won’t be regular mail service on Thanksgiving Day, the U.S. Postal Service notes Priority Mail Express is delivered 365 days a year and will still be delivered on Nov. 26.

Normal delivery and collection schedules will resume on Friday, Nov. 27.