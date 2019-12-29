Reminder: CSUB will not be collecting recycled Christmas trees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University Bakersfield will not be collecting Christmas trees for recycling this year, according to CSUB Police.

Alternative locations for Christmas tree drop offs can be found at the following locations:

Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility: 2601 South Mount Vernon Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93307

Bakersfield College (South parking lot): Corner of Haley Street and University Avenue

Kern County Fairgrounds (parking lot): Belle Terrace and P Street

Christmas trees can also be placed in your residential green waste container by cutting the tree to fit. As a reminder, the lid must close completely and be put out for regular pick-up on collection day.