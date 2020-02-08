BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – If you need help with taxes local university students are offering free tax preparation for the next few weeks at California State University, Bakersfield. Each Saturday for the next few weeks accounting students will be on campus helping people with their filings.

Organizers say students are fully trained and have passed certification tests required by the IRS. The services are offered through the School of Business and Public Administration. Free tax preparation will be available through Mar. 28 taking place in the Business Development Center Room A 218 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The service is free and open to anyone but you must schedule an appointment ahead of time. You can schedule an appointment by calling 661-654-3406.