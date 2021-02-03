Remembering those missing in Kern on National Missing Persons Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s estimated more than 600,000 people go missing in the U.S. every year. That number includes dozens in Kern.
While many of those who went missing in the county during the past year have been found, there are still a number whose whereabouts remain unknown. The most prominent case recently is that of Orrin and Orson West, two young boys who disappeared over a month ago in California City.
Following are others who went missing within the past year and whom authorities are asking for help in finding:
- Tonja Norris, 51, reported missing to Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Family last had contact with her Nov. 6.
- Paulette Adema, 64, reported missing to KCSO, last seen May 2.
- Rita Madera, 61, reported missing to KCSO, last seen Feb. 6.
- Ana Luis Morena, 38, reported missing to Bakersfield Police Department, last seen in December.
- Philip Velasquez, 16, reported missing to BPD, last seen Nov. 29.
- Kendal Sha Kellick, 16 reported missing to BPD, last seen in September.
- Manuel Carreno, 13, reported missing to BPD, last seen in September.
- Tonisha Colter, 36, reported missing to BPD, last seen in October 2019.
- Jamie Enox, 34, reported missing to BPD, last seen in November 2019.
To report information regarding BPD cases, call 661-327-7111. For KCSO cases, call 661-861-3110. For the West case, call 760-373-8606.