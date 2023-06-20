BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Silver Titan Productions is holding their first ever film festival at the historic Fox theater in Downtown Bakersfield.

The event is free, with four films ready to view:

-Freedoms Tears

-Honor Through Sacrifice

-For Family, For Country

-Kings of Freedom- Tuskegee Airman

Alongside the free admission, there will also be some honorary guest appearances: Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, Honor Flight, Kevin McCarthy’s Office, Leticia Perez, Zach Scrivner.

This is a free event. Tickets can be claimed at the box office. Doors open at 6pm, show starts an hour later. For more information visit, thebakersfieldfox.com