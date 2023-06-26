BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It has been 8 years since Bakersfield Police Department Officer David Nelson’s death following a fatal crash.

On June 26, 2015, Officer Nelson was involved in a pursuit after stopping an unlicensed car. During the chase, Nelson’s car slid off the roadway and hit a utility pole on Mount Vernon Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene and was only 26 years old at the time of his death.

He was an organ donor, and continued to save lives after his death.

In his memory, his family and friends have established the “David Nelson Jr. Memorial Fund” to provide educational scholarships for children of deceased organ and tissue donors, awarding more than $40,000 since 2009.