Remembering local WWII Navy Veteran, Martin Chernek Jr.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local World War II Navy veteran Martin Chernek Jr. passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the age of 96.

Chernek joined the Navy in July 1941. He went to Washington, D.C. with the Kern County Honor Flight program in 2017. Honor Flight says he attended most of the monthly breakfasts. They say they will remember his sweet smile and caring manner.

Courtesy: Kern County Honor Flight

Martin Cherneck worked with the Spreckels Sugar Company as Agricultural Superintended for 36 years. He leaves behind three children, two grand children and one great-granddaughter.