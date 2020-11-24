Remembering local Navy veteran Steve Alex Gumbs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local navy veteran Steve Alex Gumbs is being remembered for his years of service in the military and continued support of veterans throughout his life.

Steve Alex Gumbs died on Nov. 15 at 44 years old after a battle with cancer. Gumbs served over 15 years with the U.S. Navy as an aviation electrician at the Naval Air Station in Lemoore. Steve met his wife while he was stationed in Lemoore. They had three children and now have a granddaughter.

His family members said his greatest devotion was to his family and the military. Gumbs supported several veterans groups and causes throughout his life, according to his family. He made donations, arranged group counseling sessions, and went on annual fishing trips with fellow veterans.

A viewing will be held for Steve on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Holland & Lyons Mortuary in Ridgecrest. He will be laid to rest with military honors at the Bakersfield National Cemetery on Dec. 3.

Steve’s family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs. If you’d like to donate, visit here.