Remembering local cattleman, Kenneth C. Twisselman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prominent local cattleman Kenneth C. Twisselman passed away on Monday, Sept. 14 at age 89. Twisselman was a fourth generation Californian and a member of a pioneering cattle and farming family.

Twisselman grew up on his father’s ranch in the Temblor Mountain Range, west of McKittrick. He attended Taft High School and received a business degree from UCLA in 1953. He married Rosemary Rees just before graduating from UCLA. They were married for 68 years and raised four children on the Twisselman Ranch. Their oldest son is now a Kern County Superior Court Judge.

Friends describe Kenneth C. Twisselman as a hard-working man of many talents and interests. Besides running a cattle ranch and farm, he spent 25 years serving on school boards in McKittrick and Taft. He was widely respected for his community service and noted for his love of family.