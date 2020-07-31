Remembering local businessman Herbert G. Walker

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Beloved local businessman Herbert G. Walker passed away on Saturday, July 18 at age 87. Herbert Walker moved to Bakersfield as a young boy and graduated from Bakersfield High School, where he was on the swim team. He joined the Navy Reserve during his senior year in high school and following graduation, was stationed with the Navy in San Diego before being transferred to the Hawaiian Islands. He went on to become a swimmer at Bakersfield College after his service in the Navy.

In 1971, he opened Herb Walker’s Clothing Store on 18th Street. Walker worked there until his retirement in 1998, at which time, his daughter Tracy bought the store. He spent decades helping local men get suited up for special events.

“He was a great storyteller. He never met a stranger, it was back in that time frame when you’d walk into places and everyone knew your name and that was my dad,” said Walker’s daughter Tracy Kiser.

His family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Bakersfield College Athletics and the Bakersfield High School swim team.